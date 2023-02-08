Video: AEW Road To El Paso Preview For Tonight’s Dynamite (2/8/2023)

The road to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas continues to wind down.

On Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling released the latest installment of their regular “AEW Road To” digital series previewing Dynamite for the week.

“AEW Road To El Paso” features a special look at the Bryan Danielson vs. RUSH match, The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns and Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny matches scheduled for Wednesday night’s show.

Watch the complete episode previewing Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS via the YouTube player embedded below