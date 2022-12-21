WATCH: AEW Road To Holiday Bash Special For This Week’s Dynamite On TBS (Full Episode Video)

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show featuring the Holiday Bash annual theme.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Holiday Bash” edition of the weekly Dynamite countdown-style digital series is a closer look at the jam-packed two hour show.

This week’s special digital feature for AEW Dynamite on TBS program looks at The Elite vs. Death Triangle match in the Best of 7 Series, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s title, as well as FTR vs. The Gunn Club.

Watch "AEW Road To Holiday Bash" via the video embedded below