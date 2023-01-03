Video: AEW Road To Seattle Preview For 1/4/2023 Episode Of Dynamite

The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show from Seattle, WA.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Seattle” edition of the weekly Dynamite countdown-style digital series is a closer look at the jam-packed two hour show.

This week’s special digital feature for AEW Dynamite on TBS program looks at the Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks showdown, the Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin match for the TNT Championship and more.

Watch “AEW Road To Seattle” via the video embedded below, and join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night, January 4, 2023 for our regular weekly live AEW Dynamite results coverage.