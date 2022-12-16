Weekly ROH TV Shows Might Tape From Universal Studios

There are rumors that ROH TV will soon conduct tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. This is an unconfirmed rumor, but AEW talent believe that this will be the site of future ROH TV tapings, according to Fightful Select.

ROH TV would most likely tape at Universal Studios’ Soundstage 19, which is also where AEW Dark frequently records. Earlier Impact Wrestling episodes were recorded on Soundstages 19, 20, and 21. Soundstage 21 was also used by WCW.

AEW President & ROH Owner Tony Khan stated that an announcement on the weekly ROH TV show is anticipated in mid-January, despite the recent announcement of the return of the ROH HonorClub streaming service. It was hinted that NJPW might also be involved.

For information on the company’s return to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios for additional AEW Dark tapings, click here.