Welcome To Wrestling In 2024

The world of professional wrestling closed out with a bang in 2023, as the last major show of the year took place at AEW World’s End on December 30th in Long Island, NY. The show was filled with great action, title changes, and moments to wrap up one of professional wrestling’s greatest years ever! It was capped off by the reveal of the Devil who has been plaguing MJF’s life for months, and it was none other than his best friend, Adam Cole! The heartbreak was palpable just moments after another when Long Island’s own scumbag lost his AEW World Title to Samoa Joe in the main event. MJF went until his body no longer could, and it goes to show that you never know what may happen in a wrestling ring! After the show wrapped up, all eyes now point to 2024! A year that promises to be filled with even more memorable moments, matches that will be remembered forever, and even…a bidding war? Let’s take a look at the year ahead in the wonderful and wacky world of professional wrestling!

Sticking with AEW for a moment, there are several key things to watch out for as a new year dawns in the land of those who are elite. First and foremost, Samoa Joe is now the AEW World Champion, his first world title reign (not counting NXT) in nearly 15 years, which is an insane fact. Arguably, Joe has never been better, and with the new year now here, there’s a litany of opponents for Joe to mix it up with. From “Hangman” Adam Page, to Swerve Strickland (more on him later), to Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, the pickings are ripe for some top-tier action from AEW’s Kingpin, and no matter how long he holds the title, he will be must watch. Then, there’s the follow-up to the reveal of Adam Cole as the Devil. With Cole now flanked by Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, and Wardlow, there is so much more story left to be told. What do they do in the immediate future in MJF’s absence? What will go down when (and if) MJF finally returns to AEW TV? There’s a lot of potential, and it’s exciting to see! Finally, we have the excitement of breakout stars whose 2024 may be the year they finally achieve new heights, most notably, Swerve Strickland! Will 2024 finally be the year Swerve gets some gold around his waist? Hopefully, the journey there will be a sight to see!

Jumping over to the WWE now, January means two things in the land of the fed: The Royal Rumble and the start of the Road to Wrestlemania (oh, and sign pointing too…lots and lots of sign pointing). The speculation of who the Rumble winners will be, who may make a surprise appearance, who may get the NXT call-up, so much excitement crammed into one match, it’s insane! Then, once that excitement concludes, we get 2-plus months of build to the biggest show of the year! With CM Punk now back in the fold, does he force WWE’s hand and push him right into the World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins? Does Cody Rhodes finally finish his story? What about the Rock, who electrified the entire world on Raw this past week, returning to lay out Jinder Mahal, and then teasing a potential match with Roman Reigns down the line as well? Will he get into the Wrestlemania title match, or does he get a crack before in the land down under at Elimination Chamber? Who will end GUNTHER’s legendary reign as Intercontinental Champion? Who will finally take the Women’s World Title from Rhea Ripley? There are so many questions, and the answers may only make us even more excited. Speaking of breakout stars, what does 2024 do for the likes of LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, and Trick Williams, whose 2023s all led them to new heights, setting up trajectories for superstardom? Will one of them seize major gold in this new year? WWE certainly has the whole world in the palm of their hands (we love you and miss you still, Bray), and I for one am so excited to see where things go.

Then, how about TNA Wrestling, now back to their original name from being called Impact Wrestling? They are not looking to be outdone and have continued making splash after splash with the new year arriving! They have re-signed some big talent and are teasing bringing in some massive names to come! Even more, they have booked Kazuchika Okada for some shows early this year, which only goes to show that this company is once again a desired place to work! Exciting times live within Scott D’Amore’s squared circle, and 2024 may be the year where TNA finally transcends back into the mainstream of professional wrestling, right where they belong!

Finally, the first week of a new year in wrestling would be incomplete without NJPW’s annual Wrestle Kingdom event, live at the Tokyo Dome! Will Tetsuya Naito finally get his hands on the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship? Who will survive what will be a gnarly 3-way-dance between David Finlay, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley? Will there be any more surprises that shock the world to its core like Mercedes Monè’s arrival last year?

After an electric episode of Raw, a fun episode of NXT to start the year, and AEW Dynamite as well, Wrestle Kingdom 18 and Smackdown: New Year’s Revolution now get their turns to make this first week even more incredible than it already is! If this is a sign of what’s to come in 2024, then we are all in for another massive treat of a year! Fasten those seatbelts and get ready for the ride everyone!