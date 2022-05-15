Wes Brisco Reflects on the Impact Aces and Eights Had in TNA Wrestling

Former TNA Wrestling star Wes Brisco appeared on “Table Talk” this week and opened up on his time in TNA, where he was most notably part of the Aces and Eights group. The faction included Bully Ray, Brooke, Taz, D-Von, Mr. Anderson, D’Lo Brown, DOC, Garrett Bischoff, and others. Brisco reflected on being able to work with top stars:

‘The cool thing about being able to be a part of Aces & Eights is that we got to work with everybody on the roster. There wasn’t one person that we didn’t get to interact with, didn’t get to wrestle with, or tell some type of story with, no matter who came into that building during that time because we were the hottest thing there. Even though we didn’t win that many matches, we still held a presence on TV that whenever anybody came, they were going to be involved with us. In the clubhouse, we actually had real strippers.”

“Also, I don’t think there were any holes for the people to see. We all actually loved and wanted to work with each other.”



(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)