West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Results (1/6/23), Titus Alexander vs. Alec Price

The State Room in South San Francisco hosted West Coast Pro Wrestling’s first event of 2023 “Can You Work Fridays?” on January 6th in front of a capacity crowd.
Two of the best young stars on the indy scene faced off in the main event as the West Coast Pro Wrestling Champion Titus Alexander defended his title for the first time against Alec Price. This was the first ever one on one match between the two young stars.
Here are the results and highlights for West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Can You Work Fridays?:
- Main Event West Coast Pro Wrestling Championship: Titus Alexander (c) defeated Alec Price to retain his title. (Nick Wayne confronted Titus Alexander after the match and became the next challenger for West Coast Pro Wrestling Title)
- Nick Wayne defeated Alex Shelley
- Sandra Moone defeated Vert Vixen to earn a spot in the upcoming match to crown the 1st ever West Coast Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion.
- Kevin Blackwood defeated Starboy Charlie (Alan Angels and Kevin Blackwood attacked Starboy Charlie after the match. Brian Keith made the save)
- Brian Keith defeated Black Taurus
- Vinnie Massaro defeated Ricky Shane Page by DQ
- Robert Martyr defeated Lazarus
- Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson) defeated The Conglomerate
#WCFridays pic.twitter.com/FiESSA04G1
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 7, 2023
