West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Results (1/6/23), Titus Alexander vs. Alec Price

The State Room in South San Francisco hosted West Coast Pro Wrestling’s first event of 2023 “Can You Work Fridays?” on January 6th in front of a capacity crowd.

Two of the best young stars on the indy scene faced off in the main event as the West Coast Pro Wrestling Champion Titus Alexander defended his title for the first time against Alec Price. This was the first ever one on one match between the two young stars.

Here are the results and highlights for West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Can You Work Fridays?: