What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

After this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air, Cody Rhodes cut a promo for the fans in attendance and announced that he can legally use the “Cody Rhodes” name again.

As first reported earlier today via HeelByNature.com, WWE recently filed to cancel their trademark of the “Cody Rhodes” term and the cancellation was finalized this morning. PWInsider.com reported that Cody had recently abandoned trademark applications he had filed for terms “Slamboree” and “The Match Beyond.”