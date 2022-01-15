What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off-Air, NXT Stars Work Dark Match

– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Omaha, Nebraska saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Pete Dunne. This comes after Ciampa defeated Dunne in last Friday’s dark match, and after this week’s WWE Main Event episode saw Ciampa defeat T-BAR while Dunne defeated Akira Tozawa.

Ciampa did not appear on Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, but Dunne took a “Crowbar On a Pole” match loss to Tony D’Angelo. PWInsider notes that both Ciampa and Dunne are still listed as members of the NXT roster internally.

– The dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown at the CHI Health Center in Omaha saw Seth Rollins and The Viking Raiders defeat WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns team and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

As noted, The Viking Raiders won a Fatal 4 Way on last night’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to The Usos for a future title shot. Rollins is scheduled to challenge Reigns for his title at the Royal Rumble later this month.