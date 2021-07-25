What Is Being Said About AEW’s Booking Plans For CM Punk and Daniel Bryan

As PWMania.com previously reported, the belief is that both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will be debuting with AEW in the near future.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, who broke the story about Bryan signing with AEW, discussed the company’s booking plans during the jaBROnies podcast:

“They already had plans for [Bryan Danielson] to debut at Arthur on September 22nd, however that was a couple of weeks ago. Meltzer saying he’s known since May… nah … they had discussed it internally in May when his contract ran up, but they didn’t start talks until about 2 or 3 weeks ago. So that stuff didn’t start happening until recently.”

“Then the Punk stuff happened after Bryan. So, they had plans in place for Bryan at Arthur Ashe, and then this Punk stuff happened and it’s kinda thrown a wrench into how they want to present everything. Now they’ve got to reformat everything because of that, you know? Because it’s ‘how do you capitalize off this buzz’ and what are they gonna do exactly is what they’re trying to figure out.”

“Daniel Bryan started talking to them 2 or 3 weeks ago, and he was supposed to do Arthur Ashe and as long as of 2 days ago that was the plan, but they can always change that around. They can always change up when he’s gonna debut, but it’s happening. It’s 100% that he’s guaranteed to be there [in AEW].”