What John Cena’s Retirement Said About WWE

John Cena, the last mega star that the company made in the past two decades, has officially hung up his sneakers. Given the retirement tour and the fact that Cena has been part-time for the past several years, I’d say that he will be one of the very few performers that actually stays retired from the ring. The retirement tour itself had peaks and valleys, with the initial buzz of the heel turn being rather brief in the grand scheme of things, as it fell woefully flat when Travis Scott was sent in place of The Rock at Wrestlemania. The notion was solidified when Cena randomly turned baby face again on an episode of Smackdown just before he dropped the title back to Cody Rhodes. If the Cena heel turn should’ve happened at all in hindsight is debatable, but the fact that he retired as the heroic baby face makes that discussion rather moot.

Still, the entire year of WWE, as it should’ve been, was built around the exit of the superstar that was at the very rare top level of the industry. This isn’t a knock on any of the other current talent, and taking into account the perception of the industry today compared to twenty five yeas ago, it might not be possible for an individual star to reach that level when the brand itself is promoted as the main selling point, but Cena is the only guy from the relatively modern era that is on the same level as top-notch stars from previous generations. Stone Cold, Ric Flair, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker are guys that eras were built around. John Cena is in that category.

However, what puts him in a league of his own in many ways is an aspect of his career that goes beyond the matches, the storylines, or the merchandise sales.

Nobody is perfect, everyone has an occasional bad day, and it’s nearly impossible to always be on as an entertainer. More than ever before, between social media and smart phones, if someone has a negative moment, it can be captured for public judgement, regardless of the context or the circumstances around it. That being said, you rarely saw negative interactions with John Cena in public, and he knew the importance of the role that he had as the top guy in the PG era. This is where the jaded diehard fans miss the forrest through the trees so to speak. While Cena was pushed to the top of the card relatively early in his career and thus had to play catch up for a period of time in terms of his in-ring work, the position of the top star in a publicly-traded corporation requires more than just the skills of a main event star in the ring. Cena eventually got there and could go bell-to-bell, even if that success was based on dramatic storytelling rather than star ratings. But, the much bigger point was that John Cena was the best representative that the company could ask for. He did the media appearances, he quietly did the charity work for years without any recognition until Paul Heyman insisted on it, and you never saw Cena do anything to paint the organization in a negative light. For example, you never saw Cena make headlines for a DUI or made the rounds on TMZ for some type of public outburst. Again, nobody is perfect, but John Cena has a track record that suggests that he knew that his responsibilities as the top star were more than just working the main event on the card.

Along those lines, it can’t be understated how much of an impact Cena had as a hero for so many that needed someone to look up to. There’s a reason that he has the most Make-A-Wish requests in the history of the organization, and the genuine moments that were captured were proof that it wasn’t something that Cena took as some type of novelty. He carried the responsibility of being a role model the same way that he carried the duties of being the WWE champion during his prime, understanding how much of an impact he had on so many as something that surpassed the scripted drama of a pro wrestling match. In many ways, John Cena was the real-life superhero that Hulk Hogan only pretended to be in the heyday of his career.

There was an authenticity to John Cena, and that allowed him to be a hero, providing hope for those that needed it. The honor in his charity work speaks volumes about the man behind the pro wrestling persona.

As far as Saturday Night’s Main Event, that might’ve been the title of the show, but this will simply be known as John Cena’s last match. I understand the point of putting the younger talent on the under card to allow for the next generation to get some spotlight on such a memorable night, but this was undoubtedly a one-match show.

At 48, John Cena wasn’t going to be the wrestler that he was 10 or 15 years ago, but this was a solid performance that had a certain level of drama to it because of the cache that he has for everything he did in his legendary career. The audience was emotional invested because of the respect they had for his accomplishments as a performer and a representative, not necessarily if he defeated the scripted villain on this particular night. That being said, while I completely understand why Cena wanted to go out on his back, and traditionally that is the right move, I’m not sure it was the right decision here. The reason I say that is that given the level of Cena’s impact on the business and that he’s still in great shape, this was a scenario where it would’ve been better to allow for the triumph final victory to retire on a winning note, somewhat similar to when Peyton Manning retired after winning the Super Bowl.

The match went about 25 minutes, and despite Cena wanting to leave it all in the ring for his final performance, I think the bout went about 10 minutes too long. Again, I understand what they were going for with the sleeper hold and counter sequence toward the conclusion, but it dragged on a little too long and thus lost some of its effectiveness by the time Cena tapped out. Speaking of which, that was a rather odd transaction that added to the disappointment of the finish, as Cena smiled before a whimper of a tap out. I think they could’ve avoided some of the immediate negative reaction if Cena was choked out rather than tapped out because then the narrative would’ve been that he never gave up even though he was defeated.

The post-match celebration was a very nice moment and the video package to commemorate his career was very well done. The broadcast ended on a very wholesome note so the disappointing finish will probably be secondary in the big picture. That being said, it highlighted a unique dynamic of the modern era, when everything is exposed as a work, including the WWE Unreal show, the heat doesn’t go toward the heels, it goes toward the office because the audience knows that’s who made the decision. I’m not sure if there’s anyway around it since the horse is out of the barn on the scripting process of WWE, but it undoubtedly changes the perception of the product. Triple H got booed mercilessly, not Gunther. Part of the problem and a scenario that reinforced hostility toward the office is that management has been cast as villains at various points for almost thirty years. It remains to be seen how the creative team will navigate this situation with other storylines in the future, but there’s no doubt that the perception of the product has changed for the audience.

Finally, and this might be the biggest takeaway from John Cena’s retirement, in a business where they are too many tragedies, disappointments, and cautionary tales, John Cena is a true credit to the professional wrestling industry.

-Jim LaMotta

