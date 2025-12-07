Top 3 Moments Of TNA Final Resolution 2025

On Friday, December 5th, TNA Wrestling returned to the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, for its big event, “Final Resolution.” The show was headlined by the newly-won TNA World Champion, Frankie Kazarian, defending his title against JDC in one of JDC’s final matches as an in-ring competitor.

We also saw Leon Slater defend his TNA X-Division Championship against AJ Francis, The Hardys put their TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line against Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe from NXT, The Rascalz compete in eight-man tag action against The Order 4, and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the night?

3. Bear Bronson Debuts in TNA Wrestling

In the second of two pre-show matches, we saw The System’s Brian Myers, Moose, and Eddie Edwards compete in six-man action against the team of Brock Anderson, CW Anderson, and the debuting Bear Bronson. This happened as an answer to The System’s open challenge, as they hoped to scout some talent to replace JDC when he retires.

The Anderson’s made their way out to the ring first, awaiting the final piece of their puzzle. Bronson’s music hit, and he came out to a strong ovation. Following his AEW departure, Bronson returned to the independent wrestling scene with something to prove, and he’s been doing just that.

Bronson is one of the most sought-after free agents on the independent scene today. He may not be a household name yet, but his work in the ring speaks for itself. Bronson’s debut at TNA feels like a long time coming. It also feels like it’ll be much more than a one-off thing. Bronson deserved this moment, and he’s going to show the world why he should be the one to watch for 2026 and beyond.

2. The NXT Outlaws Strike

The main event of the show saw Frankie Kazarian put his TNA World Championship on the line against The System’s JDC. This marked one of JDC’s final matches as an active in-ring competitor, as he plans to retire in January. So, it was great getting to see him compete for the top prize in TNA at least once.

However, the bigger story came after the match when the NXT outlaws struck. Stacks, Lexis King, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Lexis King, and others attacked the ring to end the show, taking the fight to one of TNA’s most dominant factions, The System. They attempted to light the TNA logo on fire, but The Hardys, Mike Santana, and Steve Maclin made the save.

When all hell was breaking loose, Stacks knocked out Santino Marella with a big right hand. Yes, Stacks knocked out his own father-in-law. While we don’t know exactly where this is headed and what the match may look like, this has been a very fun partnership. This is just the latest saga; the only difference is now it’s happening on TNA’s turf.

1. The Righteous Arrive in TNA

One of the most sought-after tag teams on the independent wrestling scene, The Righteous, has officially found a home with TNA Wrestling. Following their AEW departure, The Righteous’ Vincent & Dutch returned to the independent scene to the fans’ delight. Both Vincent and Dutch have shown, with the little time they were given on AEW television, just how good they are.

Fast forward to Friday night, The Hardys put their TNA World Tag Team Championships on the line against Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. The Hardys went on to defeat the NXT outlaws, to keep their titles in the TNA brand, after already losing another one to NXT television, the TNA International Championship.

However, the biggest story of the night came after the match as The Righteous aired a vignette before making their way down to the ring. Vincent & Dutch made their way out to the ring, and it all just felt right. The Righteous will do great things in TNA Wrestling, and I, for one, cannot wait to see it all unfold. The only thing we know for sure is the Righteous are TNA-bound.