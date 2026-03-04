Hidden Gem:The Orion Story

You’ve heard the saying, “if you know, you know.”

It’s a clever way to point out the hidden gems that the mainstream might overlook for one reason or another. Maybe that gem just wasn’t at the right place at the right time to shine to its fullest potential? Commercialism always has and always will promote sizzle over substance, a trend compared to something that stands the test of time. That’s not to say those pop culture hits didn’t have talent, they just didn’t have the substance behind them to have the value to sustain themselves beyond the specific moment in time.

Those hidden gems, spanning across different fields of entertainment, have the characteristics that see their skills only appreciate in value over the course of time.

Of course, professional wrestling has its share of hidden gems, those that often provide the “glue” to a card or a match. Sometimes, their contributions are partially camouflaged by design, if the assignment calls for them to spotlight their opponent. Maybe a pay-per-view card needs some meat on the bone so two polished pros put in 15 or 20 minutes of solid in-ring work as a compliment to the pyro and ballyhoo of the main event. You can’t sell a pay-per-view with just the match at the top of the marquee.

Names like Bobby Eaton, Brad Armstrong, William Regal, and Dr. Tom Prichard are hidden gems of the national circuit. But Pittsburgh, a region that is known almost as much for its wrestling as the steel it once produced, has its share of hidden gems as well. One of the names that longtime independent fans will know is Reckless Youth, the real-life Tom Carter that zigzagged around the east coast with an online buzz during the relatively new Internet’s most primitive stages. Carter was a staple of Norm Connors’ Steel City Wrestling league in the late-90s before he hung his boots up by 2006.

Another hidden gem from the Pittsburgh area that fans might not know is Orion, a pure natural inside the ring ropes that had such poise and skills beyond his experience level at the start of the new millennium that many pundits at the time were sure that he was going to be the next breakout star from the area.

“Orion was before his time, had he been going in 2003 and later, I have no doubt we’d have seen him on a national platform. That doesn’t come from me, it comes from high praise given to him by guys like Chris Hero, Christopher Daniels, CM Punk and others,” said BC Steele, regarded by many as the top manager in the history of Pittsburgh wrestling.



After he broke into the business in mid-1999 at a forgotten fire hall against an even more forgettable opponent in front of a small crowd, it didn’t take long for Orion to propel himself into the conversation as one of the best young grapplers that the steel city had to offer. Within the span of three years, he went from working his first official match against a nameless tomato can to sharing the ring with some of the top independent names in the industry at the time. Orion had a memorable series of matches with a young Chris Hero, stepped into the ring for a bout against the legendary Jerry “The King” Lawler, worked against Steve Corino, competed against Christopher Daniels, wrestled circles around Disco Inferno, had a match against The Blue Meanie at the first event of Meanie’s short-lived 3PW promotion in Philadelphia, and wrestled ECW alumni Nova in Ohio. Plus, with the International Wrestling Cartel, one of the longest-running groups in Pittsburgh history that was promoted very successful for many years under the direction of the previously mentioned Norm Connors before ownership changed hands, as his home promotion for many of those bouts, Orion worked with the top names of his home turf as well. Matches with Shirley Doe, Super Hentai, Dennis Gregory, and others allowed him to showcase his fast-paced, dynamic move set against a variety of opponents.“Orion was very gifted in the ring, he was a natural. It didn’t look like he had to put much effort into what he was doing, he was just good. He had good size, he was in good shape, athletic, creative, and fearless. Of our little group, he was the most advanced and he had the total package. It wasn’t long before he was the local guy wrestling the names,” Chris Hero said.

However, after just three years in the business and an upward trajectory, Orion vanished from the local scene, abruptly hanging up his boots in mid-2002.

Where did he go? What happened to this tremendously talented performer?

“My abrupt retirement was a difficult decision. Ultimately, it came down to the uncertainty of how far I could realistically go in the wrestling business. In the early 2000s, options were limited. ECW and WCW had both been absorbed by WWE. Ring of Honor and TNA were not yet established enough to know what their futures would look like. I chose a safer, more conservative path that gave me stability and allowed me to provide for my family, the former grappler explained.

“It broke my heart when Jason decided to leave wrestling, it really caught me by surprise. He was doing what was best for him, but I was bummed that I wasn’t going to wrestle him anymore, that I wasn’t going to see him anymore,” Hero added.

He left the over-the-top world of professional wrestling as Orion to settle into a successful career outside of the realm of the squared circle as the real-life Jason Fosnaught, a civilian that thought he left the circus of sports entertainment behind him.

Still, the bonds of the ring were strong enough to hold friendships together over the years.

“Even while I was away, I tried to stay in touch with some of the local wrestlers I came up with. Hentai, Jimmy Vegas, and CJ Sensation to name a few. But, two of my closest friends have been Scottie Gash and Eric Xtasy. Over the years, we’ve shared countless experiences traveling, visiting one another, and celebrating major life moments. Without them, my love for wrestling might not be what it is today. We make me each laugh, frustrate each other at times, and lend support when we need it most. They are truly my brothers,” Fosnaught said.

“I have known him for more than 26 years, and throughout that time he has consistently demonstrated passion for the people and interests he cares about. His dedication to professional wrestling is evident, he travels regularly to support multiple promotions, simply because he genuinely loves the sport. He is exceptionally honest, always offering feedback in a constructive and encouraging manner. He is also the kind of person who will go out of his way to help a friend in need, and I have witnessed that firsthand.,” Scottie Gash commented.



When he wasn’t wrestling circles around opponents in the ring, he lapped opponents on the track, as he has raced cars for all of his adult life, with almost three decades in the driver seat during a slew of regional competitions. He was behind the wheel as early as 15, but jumped in with both feet by the time he was 18 and hasn’t slowed down since.



“Like wrestling, racing has been a part of my life since childhood. I started going to local racetracks when I was six years old. My uncle was the inspiration and catalyst for getting me involved,” he explained.

“While wrestling is a shared interest, our conversations extend far beyond it. He is well‑rounded, thoughtful, and genuinely enjoyable to be around. He is simply a good person, and it’s difficult to think of anything negative to say about him,” added Gash.

So, Fosnaught traded in his tights and boots for a racing suit and helmet. For almost two decades, he maintained his early friendships, but the actual sport of the squared circle was completely off of his radar. He focused on racing on the weekends and a successful mundane 9-to-5 career during the week for the stability that it provided.

But, true talent, the skills that so many cited when Orion was a youngster, almost always find its way back to the sport.

One of the friendships that he maintained was the previously mentioned Jimmy Vegas, a longtime pro of the Pittsburgh region. When Jason was asked to send in a video for one of Vegas’ final bouts, he re-established contact with Bobby Piskor, someone that literally grew up around the pro wrestling scene, wearing every hat possible in almost every role possible in the past 25 years. Known affectionately as “Potter” for his resemblance to the JK Rowling character, Bobby invited Fosnaught to attend an IWC event in late-2021. It just so happened that his former in-ring rival Chris Hero also sent him an invitation since he was going to be in attendance as well, opening the door for the next chapter of Orion’s tenure in the industry.

“Chris and I had kept in touch on and off since the early 2000s, and I really wanted to catch up with him. I was hesitant to go, knowing that if I got even a small taste of wrestling again, I could possibly be pulled right back in. The three of us had a great evening, reminiscing and reviewing the show. As expected, that one night turned into four years now,” He explained.

Jason credits Chris Hero as one of the main reasons that he resumed his tenure in the pro wrestling business, this time with a headset to direct the in-ring mayhem, not with boots to have to take the bumps and bruises on the canvas. Furthermore, Fosnaught glowingly cites Hero as key to his return to the industry.

“When I was doing a seminar and signing at an IWC show, I invited him to come hang out, come see a live show, and spend a little time with me. We sat and watched the show together, and the conversations that we had, along with Potter and Plummer, that led to me coming in to produce the IWC shows for a year in 2022,” Chris commented.

Among Hero’s duties as a live event producer for the International Wrestling Cartel ranged from conference calls about upcoming live events, sending information to talent about their roles, film sessions the night before live cards, and meetings before the doors opened for a live event. Throughout that time, the former Ring Of Honor Tag Team champion noticed just how much of a knack his former opponent had for the production side of the business.

“Working with Jason as a producer, he’s really good at it. He knows wrestling. He hadn’t done it himself in a really long time, but he picked up right where he left off, having a different way of looking at things. Also, he has a good way of talking with people and explaining himself. He’s very encouraging and very talented,” Hero remarked.

Professional wrestling is often compared to the mafia, both for its original veil of secrecy and its usual lifetime membership in some form or fashion. Maybe kayfabe and omerta have more in common than we think? Just like Michael Corlone, the mob family kingpin in 1990’s third stanza of The Godfather trilogy, famously said, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,” Orion was pulled back into the sports entertainment business almost two decades after he thought he left it in the past as fond, but distant memories.

Similar to how Orion was a natural inside the ring, when he reviewed the event alongside Potter and Hero after the final bell in December of 2021, his skills for production logistics were immediately apparent. Just a few weeks later, he was offered the position of a backstage producer for the IWC live stream broadcasts, working with everyone from talent to the camera crew in the course of his duties. When Fosnaught left the business, VHS tapes were still the standard media format so as a part of his new role, he adjusted to the dynamics of the continuing evolving landscape within media and technology, valuable marketing tools for the modern era of the industry.

“The biggest adjustment compared to the 2000s has been the role that social media plays. During my in-ring career, we didn’t have all the tools to promote or tell stories outside what we did during the live show. Everything was much more simplified. You put up posters, announced matches, and let the talent string things together the day of. Today, promotions and talent have countless ways to create content and connect with fans. We can get very detailed with what we share and how we interact, which allows us to build towards each event. Learning when and how to use these things effectively has been the biggest challenge of my current role,” Fosnaught commented.

In the time since he took the role, you won’t see Fosnaught with wrist tape or elbow pads, but he can be spotted at events with a binder of notes and a headset. Citing structure and clear direction as the top priorities, he emphasized the necessity to be prepared for a live event, as well as the live broadcast.

“A strong structure ensures that everyone understands who to go to and how things work, which greatly reduces the chance of major errors. Alongside that, clear direction, driven by strong communication, is essential. When people know what’s expected of them and are given the proper information, success usually follows. As much as we try to keep these things in check, there are always going to be smaller details that need attention leading up to show time,” he remarked.

“Jason has a mind like no other for the small details. We have connected so much over these last several years. He has a passion for producing pro wrestling,” added Piskor

IWC owner, Justin Plummer, who bought the organization more than a decade ago, cited Fosnaught’s contributions as a producer as one of the reasons the league continues to be very successful today.

“Jason demonstrates an exceptional work ethic and a genuine passion for professional wrestling. He joined IWC during a period of significant growth and quickly proved to be a valuable and stabilizing presence. He is highly organized, focused, and consistently professional, ensuring operations run smoothly without being distracted by unnecessary issues or backstage politics. Jason maintains a positive and respectful demeanor at all times and has been an integral contributor to IWC’s continued success over many years,” Plummer explained.

Fosnaught didn’t just make a comeback to the business, he found a completely new career in the industry, as his role as a producer has taken him quite literally coast-to-coast He worked in San Francisco for West Coast Pro, as well as stops in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. During Wrestlemania week last year, he produced an event for Marvelous Wrestling, the Japanese female, or “Joshi” league that is known for its accomplishments in their native country.

“It was one of the most fulfilling and rewarding nights of my life. I’m incredibly grateful to have been trusted with that responsibility and proud of how well the show came off and was received,” he commented.

“Anytime he’d be available, he’d come in to help me produce these West Coast Pro shows. I think we have a good dynamic together and have a good rapport. He knows where I’m coming from, and I know where he’s coming from. Sometimes, we can fill in the blanks for each other, just such a pleasure to work with. I think the world of him,” Hero remarked.

With that in mind, Fosnaught plans to be back in Las Vegas for Wrestlemania week this April and will be available for producer gigs for the slew of independent groups that run events around the signature sports entertainment spectacular.

So, after nearly twenty years away, not only is back into the fold full throttle, but the once hidden gem of the pro wrestling Orion is finally getting to shine as the producer Jason Fosnaught.

“Something really important to me is making sure to enjoy the chance to be able to create new memories. Everything discussed exists because of the incredible spectacle that is professional wrestling and I’m grateful to have experienced it multiple times during my life. I truly love this business,” he concluded.

For more information about Jason or if you’d like to schedule him to produce events during Wrestlemania week in Las Vegas

https://www.facebook.com/jason.m.fosnaught

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89