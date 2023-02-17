What Kota Ibushi is Reportedly Seeking in Preparation for a Potential WWE Run

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kota Ibushi has left NJPW and is now a free agent.

The Twitter account @PuroresuFlow spoke with Ibushi about a possible WWE run and stated, “Kota Ibushi has told me. If the WWE allowed him to also train & create the next generation of wrestlers at the performance center. Among having some high profile matches. He would most certainly work with WWE.”

According to WrestleVotes, there was a WWE meeting in January about prospective free agents “which involved a lot of the creative team and marketing people.” It was reported that both Jay White and Ibushi were mentioned.

Ibushi competed in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic but did not sign a contract with WWE.