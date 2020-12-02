What Possibly Caused Braun Strowman’s Injury

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed Braun Strowman’s injury and what possibly caused Strowman to get hurt:

“I had somebody send me a video from Survivor Series and it’s Jey Uso doing a running Undertaker dive over the top rope onto the pile. In fact, you can see him fall right on Braun Strowman’s left leg and Braun grabs his knee and away you go.”

“The story, as noted, is that Braun was scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at TLC but he got the leg injury and he is rehabbing it. I didn’t hear anything about surgery, just that they are rehabbing it. Presumably, he won’t be out that long but I guess we’ll see.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)