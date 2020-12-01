What Vince McMahon Changed Before WWE SmackDown Last Week

There was reportedly a lot of chaos backstage before SmackDown last week, which was why they didn’t announce any matches until about twenty minutes before the show started.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon didn’t land until 12:30 PM, and there was a lot of waiting around for him prior to that. The SmackDown crew had to wait for McMahon because they knew that things were going to change.

“A lot was changed, but less than usual,” according to a tenured member of the WWE creative team. This is in comparison to previous weeks when the entire blue brand’s script was cut to ribbons.

A source revealed that “the Roman stuff changed,” according to Ringside News. This is typical as Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Vince McMahon “do that well.”

PWMania.com can also reveal that the finish for Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn’s match was also changed. It was not noted what the original finish of that match was supposed to be, but what we got was not the originally written conclusion.