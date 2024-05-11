Why David Finlay Was Forced To Withdraw From The New Japan Cup In March

As PWMania.com previously reported, top NJPW star and Bullet Club leader David Finlay was pulled from a number of New Japan Cup events in March due to illness, and had to be admitted to the hospital.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Finlay missed the events due to swelling in his neck.

The swelling in Finlay’s neck was so bad that it compressed an artery, blocking blood flow to the brain. As a result, Finlay had issues with dizziness and spotty vision.

Finlay recently returned to in-ring action and defeated Nic Nemeth for the NJPW Global Championship.