Reason Why Hulk Hogan Didn’t Appear At WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan almost appeared at this year’s taped WrestleMania 36 event.

WWE officials did want The Hulkster to appear this year but the two sides could not agree on financial term for a deal, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Hogan’s WrestleMania 36 deal would have been for an appearance, not a match. There’s no word yet on what WWE had in mind for the 66 year old.

Hogan was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time during WrestleMania 36 Weekend, along with nWo members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman. The original plans for WrestleMania 36 Week were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been rumored for SummerSlam Weekend in August.

Hogan has talked about training for one final match at a WrestleMania event for a year or two now. As noted before at this link, Hogan recently revealed that he suffered a torn right biceps while training.