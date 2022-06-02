Why Thunder Rosa Didn’t Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb in the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV event, although she did not appear on the AEW Dynamite episode on June 1st, 2022.

Rosa was reportedly present for the taping but was not feeling well and was sent home by the company’s doctor to recover, according to PWInsider.com. Those who inquired as to whether she was hurt at Double or Nothing were informed that this was not the case.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rosa wrote the following, “I will be off my socials for a couple of days. Please contact my media director for any enquiries @AllenOrozco. But I will be in @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow. ✌🏼”

