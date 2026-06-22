Why WWE Favors Fatal 4-Way Matches In Tournaments

WWE has been using Fatal 4-Way Matches in tournaments for several years, including the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments. This format also kicked off the John Cena “Last Time Is Now” tournament last year, which was designed to determine Cena’s final opponent at December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

In a recent Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about WWE’s preference for Fatal 4-Way Matches over traditional singles matches. Sean Ross Sapp noted that WWE aims to include several high-profile names in the tournaments while protecting them from taking singles losses.

Additionally, the Fatal 4-Way format enables the company to ensure a certain Superstar wins and advances in the tournament. Meanwhile, the more prominent stars who do not win can still be woven into storylines without losing the momentum that a one-on-one loss might incur.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are currently ongoing and will conclude at the 2026 WWE Night of Champions PLE this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Oba Femi will face Jey Uso in the King of the Ring finals, while IYO SKY will compete against Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring finals.