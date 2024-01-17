Will Ospreay Hopes He Can Cross Paths With TNA Wrestling Again

AEW star Will Ospreay recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to discuss his time in TNA Wrestling and how he will continue to publicly show his support and appreciation to the company for allowing him to be part of their return and getting to finally call himself a TNA kid.

He also said he hopes to cross paths with TNA Wrestling again.

Ospreay stated, “I will continue to publicly show my support & appreciation to @IMPACT WRESTLING roster, staff & crew.” “Thank you for allowing me to be part of the return & getting to finally call myself a TNA kid.”

“All the best to that talented group & hopefully we can cross over again.”

