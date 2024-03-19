Will Ospreay On What Ric Flair Said To Him Backstage At AEW Revolution

By
James Hetfield
-

AEW star Will Ospreay recently appeared on an episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair said to him backstage at Revolution.

Ospreay said, “He came backstage. My a** was killing me. I came back and I planted myself down and I was crying. He went, ‘Mr. Ospreay’, and he took my hand. I looked up and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He was like, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You’re the best guy here right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

