Will Ospreay On What Ric Flair Said To Him Backstage At AEW Revolution

AEW star Will Ospreay recently appeared on an episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair said to him backstage at Revolution.

Ospreay said, “He came backstage. My a** was killing me. I came back and I planted myself down and I was crying. He went, ‘Mr. Ospreay’, and he took my hand. I looked up and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He was like, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You’re the best guy here right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.