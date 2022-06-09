William Regal Addresses His “Leave the Entertainment Elsewhere” Line From AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of the June 8th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite to progress to Forbidden Door’s interim global title match. On commentary, William Regal said the following:

“This is AEW. This is where we fight. Leave the entertainment elsewhere!”

With some fans feeling the line was a dig at WWE, Regal clarified what he said.

“I wished I hadn’t seen this and this is why I don’t look on here much. This was a jab aimed at the JAS, people we are fighting with at the moment. Stop trying to make headlines or cause trouble. Another reason for me to stay out of the wrestling bubble.”