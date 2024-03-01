Women’s Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber: Perth episode of the weekly blue brand program, WWE has announced Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi in singles action for the show.

Previously announced for the show this evening is the return of The Rock, Santos Escobar vs. Carlito in a Street Fight, as well as Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Glendale, AZ.