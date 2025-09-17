WrestlePalooza Expected To Become A Major WWE Premium Live Event

According to Fightful Select, both ESPN and WWE are aiming to make this Saturday’s WrestlePalooza premium live event (PLE) a significant showcase for several reasons.

One key factor is that it will be the debut show on ESPN, and on WWE’s side, they are looking to compete with AEW All Out, which is scheduled to start earlier.

The report also highlighted that WWE has plans to position WrestlePalooza as a major PLE moving forward. This decision is part of a broader branding strategy, especially as WWE considers hosting two WrestleMania events in a single year, tied to their ongoing business relationship with Saudi Arabia.

One proposed event, referred to as “Super WrestleMania,” was presented, but the Saudi Arabian government has made it clear that they prefer to have the WrestleMania PLE itself rather than a second WrestleMania event.

This situation is expected to continue in the coming years, with WrestlePalooza potentially filling gaps when WrestleMania is held outside of North America.

Additionally, a WWE source mentioned that the idea to use WrestlePalooza as an event name likely originated from WWE President Nick Khan, who was a big fan of ECW during his youth.