WWE Among Shows At Risk As NBCU Warns It May Pull Content From YouTube TV

According to Deadline.com, NBCUniversal has warned YouTube TV subscribers that it may remove its content from the service as early as the end of this month.

This warning comes amidst a dispute between NBCU and YouTube over carriage fees and terms. The current agreements between NBCU, TelevisaUnivision, and YouTube TV are set to expire on Tuesday, September 30th.

The report indicates that if a deal is not reached soon, a significant amount of content will become unavailable to the 10 million U.S. subscribers of YouTube TV. For NBCU, this would include popular shows and events such as WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, Sunday Night Football, the NBA (starting next month), Big Ten Football, the Premier League, The Voice, The Real Housewives, and Saturday Night Live.

On the TelevisaUnivision side, it would result in the loss of both major Hispanic networks: Univision and Telemundo.

The report also highlights that sports programming appears to be the main sticking point in the negotiations. YouTube TV has proposed that programming exclusively available on Peacock, such as the Premier League, be integrated into their main interface, rather than requiring users to switch to Peacock to access it.

Currently, this arrangement gives NBCU full control over the content. While YouTube has reportedly offered financial compensation for this change, the proposed amount has not met NBCU’s expectations.