WWE and AEW Stars React To Jon Huber’s (Brodie Lee – Luke Harper) Death

Numerous wrestling personalities from WWE, AEW, and the rest of the wrestling world have reacted to the news that Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee/Luke Harper has passed away at the age of 41:

A big man among men inside the ring & more importantly, outside of the ring. Absolutely Beloved — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 27, 2020

It’s hard to explain to people, and I’m not certain he would want me to, that the biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on your television is the kindest soul you’d ever meet. A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this earth. ♥️ https://t.co/jm6YKlRNBu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 27, 2020

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of @ThisBrodieLee who was a a dear friend to so many of us. He was an amazing husband and a devoted father. His love for his family was immeasurable. I am sending prayers and love to Amanda, Brodie, Nolan and Jon Huber’s family~ pic.twitter.com/VTC0aC0dqJ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 27, 2020

The world has lost a great one. One of the absolute best. In every way. #RIPBrodieLee — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020

So much pain comes with losing someone like Jon. But everywhere I look, I see an entire industry paying respect and showing love to him. That alone shows what an incredible man he was. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/1QZbUqSS61 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 27, 2020

Heartbroken. A great opponent and a great man…I will miss you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/4i0NuSLkBO — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 27, 2020

I am in disbelief. Always so kind. My heart goes out to his family #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/ItHvB24QrZ — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) December 27, 2020

I love and miss you Jon. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family. We all love you so very much. You were such a great man. It’s been my pleasure and privilege to know and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will watch over them. Rest now friend. 💔 https://t.co/aJ3TUntfoH — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 27, 2020

I’m in total shock. Prayers to Amanda & their boys during this time. I can’t believe it. Rest In Peace Jon 🙏🏻 https://t.co/j7vQM3GCVO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 27, 2020

This is heartbreaking. I'm at a legit loss for words right now. Such a kind, talented dude. Absolutely one of a kind.. #RIPBrodieLee — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 27, 2020

Every kind word you read about him is true. Every person that says they loved him is genuine. Everyone of us hurts. And everyone of us is better for having had Jon in our lives.#RIPBrodieLee — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) December 27, 2020

One of the Best Men I ever had the pleasure of working with as well as one Great Husband, Father and Friend. Words Can’t express my Hurt for his Family Please keep them all lifted in Prayer #RIPBrodieLee — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 27, 2020

This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh. I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020

I meet Jon one year ago in Jacksonville. Love the dude right away, I could tell instantly that he was a STAR and more importantly a really good man who loved his wife and kids. My heart breaks for his family & friends during this very difficult time. 🙏 #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/6pJrCE8pFj — taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 27, 2020

Heartbreaking is an understatement. This was taken during the Atlanta shows when we had to film a month of TV in 2 days. Brodie was so much fun to be around. 💔 #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/2WTtuGU96D — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 27, 2020

Lost for words!! Jon was an amazing person and father. Always so sweet and helpful. I loved seeing his son, Brodie, watch him wrestle. He was always so proud! Sending love and prayers to his family! #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/CQURGV1ozY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 27, 2020

This breaks my heart in many ways. We always had a blast together. You are a good friend, husband, dad, wrestler and human. You will be missed by many my friend. #ripbrodielee https://t.co/Ips9Hcd3j4 — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) December 27, 2020