Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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WWE Announces Main Roster Stars For Upcoming NXT Live Events

By
James Hetfield
-

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Alpha Academy, consisting of Otis and Akira Tozawa, and Grayson Waller will compete at upcoming live events later this week.

You can check out the upcoming NXT live events below:

* June 18th: Pikeville, Kentucky (Appalachian Wireless Arena)
* June 19th: Corbin, Kentucky (The Corbin Arena)
* June 20th: Evansville, Indiana (Old National Events Plaza)

Waller was part of a group of main roster stars who performed at several NXT live events in May alongside WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta and Bayley.

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