WWE Announces Matches For WWE World Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE has announced that four matches will take place at WWE World in the lead-up to this weekend’s two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event (PLE). One notable match will feature a WWE NXT Women’s North American Title bout between Tatum Paxley and Alba Fyre of The Secret Hervice.

Paxley will defend her title against Fyre on Thursday. Following this, she will put her championship on the line in a Casket Match against “The Glamour” Blake Monroe next week during week two of the NXT Revenge special. Additionally, Friday’s show will feature The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) facing off against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of LWO.

On Saturday, Grayson Waller will go up against Axiom of Fraxiom. There are no matches scheduled for Sunday, and on Monday, Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice will defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships against NXT’s Thea Hail and Shiloh Hill.

WWE World is set to take place from Thursday, April 16th, through Monday, April 20th, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.