WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) will take on The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) on this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE announced the match booking on Sunday night and issued the following preview:

“The Creed Brothers were not too happy about being collateral damage in The Grizzled Young Veterans dispute with Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

GYV’s attempt to thwart Briggs & Jensen backfired and ended up giving The Creed Brothers a rare loss since making their debut in NXT. Julius & Brutus Creed returned the favor by making an appearance at ringside to distract Zack Gibson & James Drake in their loss to Jacket Time.

Can GYV scheme their way to a victory against the punishing Creed Brothers? Tune in Tuesday night to find out as the two teams collide on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.”

Here is the updated card for this episode:

Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis

Street Fight: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

Von Wagner will be in action against an opponent to be named

The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans