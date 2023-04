You can officially pencil in two matches for next week’s WWE NXT.

During the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event on Saturday night, two bouts were announced for the post-PLE show on Tuesday night.

The show, which goes down on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, will feature Pretty Deadly vs. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks, as well as Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com at 8/7c on 4/4 for live WWE NXT results coverage.