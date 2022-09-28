WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars

WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars.

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.

Gallus’ feud with the NXT security team continued following Tuesday night’s Pub Rules main event. When security arrived to separate the two sides, Gallus stood together at ringside, taunting Briggs and Jensen. Gallus was eventually forced to fight off the guards, while Joe punched a referee. Gallus kept yelling at Briggs and Jensen and threatening them with a fight until several police officers arrived from the locker room.

Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers were handcuffed and escorted away from the WWE Performance Center by police officers. NXT went off the air with Jensen, Briggs, and Fallon Henley celebrating with the NXT Universe while Gallus was arrested.

Following the show, WWE took to social media to announce the storyline suspension for the Gallus members.

“Due to Gallus’ actions involving the assault of WWE officials and security after their Pub Rules Tag Team Match, Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey have been suspended indefinitely, effective immediately,” said WWE’s storyline statement.

There’s no word on whether Gallus will return to the NXT brand, or if WWE will keep them out of the storylines until NXT Europe debuts in 2023.

Gallus debuted the main NXT brand at Heatwave on August 16th, when they attacked The Diamond Mine. On the August 23 NXT show, they defeated then-NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen by count out, and then won a six-man match against The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp on August 30. Gallus competed in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on September 4 to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles, but after eliminating Briggs and Jensen, they were the second team eliminated, by The Creeds. Pretty Deadly, the current Unified NXT Tag Team Champions, won the match. On the September 6 show, the Coffey Brothers were defeated by Bate and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and on the September 20 show, they argued with Briggs and Jensen to set up tonight’s Pub Rules match.

