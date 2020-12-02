WWE Bringing Back The Slammy Awards

WWE announced the following content for the WWE Network in December:
* Drew & A: Matthew McConaughey
* NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020
* WWE 24: Keith Lee
* WWE The Day Of: Survivor Series 2020
* WWE Untold: Goldberg’s Streak
* WWE Break It Down: Asuka
* First Look: WWE Icons
* Broken Skull Sessions: Drew McIntyre
* WWE TLC 2020
* The 2020 Slammy Awards
* 10 Best Matches of 2020
* WWE Superstar Gaming Series
* New Episodes of: Drew & A, Uncool with Alexa Bliss, Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, NotSam Wrestling, Swerve City Podcast, Raw Talk and Talking Smack
