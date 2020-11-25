WWE Brings Back Furloughed Producer, Latest News On WWE UK PPV

– Shane “Hurricane” Helms has been brought back to WWE in his role as a Producer after being furloughed earlier this year, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting. Johnson noted that Helms was backstage at Survivor Series and was doing Producing work during this week’s WWE RAW.

– In an interview with Scotsman.com, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre talked about pushing the company to produce a PPV in the United Kingdom when there is an opportunity:

“My goal is to make it happen in [the] future and it’s going to happen because I’m gonna harass Vince McMahon until it does. I talk a lot of crap online with Tyson Fury and Chris Sutton in particular – but whatever it takes to get the UK a significant PPV I’ll do.

I have plans that I won’t mention publicly but the big one I will, and the one that WILL happen, is getting a WWE PPV back to the UK.”