WWE Close To Finalizing Deal With Cleveland Browns Stadium To Host SummerSlam

WWE appears to have decided on a location for this year’s SummerSlam premium live event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported that WWE planned to hold the event in Cleveland, Ohio. WrestleVotes has confirmed the report, stating that WWE is close to finalizing a deal to bring it to Cleveland Browns Stadium.

WrestleVotes stated, “SummerSlam 2024 has been rumored for Cleveland, as @SeanRossSapp hinted months ago. I’m told that through sources, WWE is close to finalizing a deal with Cleveland Browns Stadium to host the event on Saturday, Aug 3. Formal announcement should come in April.”

Here is the updated 2024 WWE PLE schedule:

Saturday, April 6, 2024: NXT Stand & Deliver – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024: WWE WrestleMania 40 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, May 4, 2024: WWE Backlash France – LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France

Sunday, May 26, 2024: NXT Battleground at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA

Saturday, July 6, 2024: WWE Money in the Bank – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, July 7, 2024: WWE NXT Heatwave – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany