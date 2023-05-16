WWE Confirms Big Women’s Match For Night Of Champions In Saudi Arabia

You can officially pencil in some new matches for the next WWE premium live event.

Ahead of the WWE Night of Champions 2023 pay-per-view later this month, Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch has been announced for the show.

The match was made official by “The Man” on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Also confirmed on this week’s Raw for the WWE Night of Champions PLE on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is GUNTHER vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental title.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS (5/27/2023)

* Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (World Heavyweight Title)* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar* GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali (Intercontinental Title)* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. The Bloodline (Tag-Team Titles)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 5/27 for live WWE Night Of Champions results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.