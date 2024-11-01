WWE Considering John Cena World Title Opportunity At WrestleMania 41

Fans have high expectations for John Cena’s upcoming WWE retirement tour, which begins next year.

Cena made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank event earlier this summer to announce his retirement from WWE in-ring competition. After the confusion was cleared, Cena stated that the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania in 2025 would be his final appearances in the ring.

The former WWE Champion plans to wrestle all year and has set 36 dates with the company. He’ll also appear on Netflix’s first Raw. Fans have speculated that Cena could break the World Title record, which is currently held by Cena and Ric Flair with 16 reigns, to become a 17-time World Champion.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea has been discussed. Meltzer stated, “We do know that the idea of Cena challenging one of the two champions, in an effort to have him break Flair’s record is something strongly talked about, including for Mania.”

Countless WWE stars have challenged Cena to a match in his final year of competition.