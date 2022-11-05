WWE Crown Jewel Opening Video Revealed, More Backstage Notes, Photos and Videos

– WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will kick off Crown Jewel. The complete match order can be found by clicking here.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the main event will get at least 30 minutes with entrances, more than any other match or segment on the show. According to Fightful Select, Omos vs. Braun Strowman will be the shortest fight on the card. Lashley vs. Lesnar and the two tag team title matches were scheduled for roughly the same amount of time, while Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in the Steel Cage, along with the RAW Women’s Title match and The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day, were scheduled to receive a little more time.

– Here is the WWE Crown Jewel opening video, featuring Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil:

Time doesn't just tell all. It shows all. WWE Global Ambassador @TitusONeilWWE helps set the stage for today's #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/H7n7ijfqsS — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

– More tweets and photos from Riyadh are available below, including a photo of Lesnar and Jake Paul, Austin Theory teasing a Money In the Bank cash-in, a clip of Logan Paul, and footage of the Superstars arriving.

👑 — Austin Theory (@_Theory1) November 5, 2022

"It's gonna be gnarly tonight." Is @LoganPaul just hours away from shocking the world at #WWECrownJewel? pic.twitter.com/bx5rUjrADU — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

