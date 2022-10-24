WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Heading to Montreal, Canada

WWE Elimination Chamber will be held in Canada next year.

WWE confirmed today that the premium live event will take place from the Bell Centre in Montreal on February 18, 2023.

This is Montreal’s first Premium Live Event since Breaking Point in 2009, and Canada’s first special since SummerSlam 2019. The Elimination Chamber match, which serves as the main event, typically includes a match for men and a match for women.

The last WWE Elimination Chamber event took place in Saudi Arabia on February 19, 2022. In an Elimination Chamber match, Brock Lesnar reclaimed the WWE Championship. Bianca Belair earned a women’s title match at WrestleMania by winning the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the same event.

Here is the company’s most recent PPV schedule:

* Saturday, November 5: Crown Jewel from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, November 26: Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

* Saturday, January 28: WWE Royal Rumble – San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome

* Saturday, February 18: WWE Elimination Chamber – Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre

* Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2nd: WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles CA

WWE announced the following:

Back-to-back Nights at Bell Centre Kick Off February 17 with Friday Night SmackDown®

STAMFORD, Conn., October 24, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the Bell Centre in Montreal will host Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Elimination Chamber marks the first premium live event to take place in Montreal in 14 years.

Following the success of WWE’s recent Canadian live event tour, Friday Night SmackDown will also emanate from the Bell Centre on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/ec-2023-presale.

Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will be available this Friday, October 28 at noon ET before tickets go on sale to the general public through official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location. Elimination Chamber Priority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. To purchase packages and learn more about presale opportunities, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/elimination-chamber-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388.