WWE EVOLVE Results – September 24, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Stevie Turner announced that a special event will happen on Wednesday, October 15th, called WWE EVOLVE Succession. Both the men’s and women’s titles will be on the line and the contenders will be decided in the next two weeks.

– Kendal Grey started the show with a promo about how she should get that women’s title shot. Kali Armstrong then responded to basically say she respects Kendal, but she’ll beat her if she faces her. Chantel Monroe then interrupted, claiming she deserves the title shot instead. Stevie Turner then came out, but before she spoke, Kali requested that instead of making this a Triple Threat match, she wants to defend the title properly in a one-on-one match. Turner then agreed, so she booked Grey against Monroe in a #1 Contender’s Match.

– Backstage, The Vanity Project talked to Stevie Turner, wanting to know who Jackson Drake will defend against. Turner then clarified Brooks Jensen and Keanu Carver will wrestle in a #1 Contender’s Match of their own to determine that.

– The Vanity Project’s Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) defeated Chase U (Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors) via pinfall. After the match, Jackson Drake cut a promo where he congratulated Swipe Right and badmouthed Bryce Donovan for how he fumbled the bag before, and how he’s The Fixer, so Donovan is going to take care of their problems.

– Jax Presley and Harley Riggins talked about a rematch challenge issued by Adrenaline Drip.

– Chuey Martinez is backstage asking Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday their predictions on the Chantel Monroe and Kendal Grey match. Nikkita Lyons then said it doesn’t matter because she should have had a one-on-one match with Kali a long time ago. Wendy Choo is then sulking in the background and when asked what her predictions were, she said “This is gonna be harder than I thought.”

– In her office, Stevie Turner informed It’s Gal that Jamar Hampton has cracked his hip bone and he’ll be out indefinitely. It’s Gal then says that’s a shame and that’s what he gets for trying to keep up at the gym with It’s Gal as nobody can do that. Ridge Holland then interrupted to complain that he’s not in title contention. Tate Wilder then told him not to talk to a woman like that. Turner then assumed Wilder wants a rematch with Holland, but he says he’s not ready for him yet, but he will be.

– Keanu Carver then had a pre-taped promo about how he’ll beat Brooks Jensen and take out Jackson Drake.

– Kendal Grey defeated Chantel Monroe via submission.