WWE Hall Of Famer Believes AEW Needs To Be Accountable For Drop In Viewership

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Jon Moxley’s recent comments.

Ray said, “On the surface, this is about Moxley and his crew, and what’s happening in front of the camera, but I think it’s more indicative about what’s happening backstage within AEW, and I think Moxley’s comments point the finger at the person who needs to be held most accountable.”

On changes needing to be made in AEW:

“Yes, AEW just secured a $185 million a year deal. That’s awesome — great, congratulations. At the end of the day it’s about business and earning money. But when do you stop patting yourself on the back for that and start looking at the arenas, the houses, the ratings, and all of the numbers that are indicative of viewership going down?”

