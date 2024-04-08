WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes Kairi Sane Over Her Actions At WWE WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about the WWE WrestleMania 40 Saturday PLE on Busted Open Radio.

Henry expressed concern that Kairi Sane did not leave the ring as soon as Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi entered.

He said, “Bully [Ray] and Tommy [Dreamer] both going to understand this when I say this. I’m saying if I was a girl and I was in that match and I get my entrance and I come in the ring and I wipe my feet and I stand in, step into the ring, and Kairi Sane’s ass is still walking in the ring, I’m taking her head off.

Give me the f*cking ring. I’m the guy. She should have got out the f*cking ring. I was so mad. You got to respect the business first. And she didn’t, but she would if I would have been in the ring.”

Mark Henry is mad about this clip. Kairi Sane sharing the ring for like three seconds. he claimed she "doesn't respect the business" You good Mark? It wasn't that deep.pic.twitter.com/mg0igaoqEv — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) April 8, 2024