WWE Hall Of Famer Disappointed The Wyatt Sicks Took An Out-Of-Character Photo With Fan

After weeks of teasing, Uncle Howdy’s “Wyatt Sicks” faction made its official debut on WWE RAW on June 17th, 2024. Following the event, a photo of the group at a Whataburger restaurant spread across social media.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry expressed his disappointment with the viral photo.

“I’m disappointed because of the business. How much money the company spends to invest in that product that they’re creating this Wyatt Sicks, and you go to f*g Whataburger and take a picture with a fan…Listen, I said the number one option is get your food at the drive through, and drive into the parking lot and eat…”

“You’re different. You never see the Bogeyman walk through the airport without a gimmick on. Never. The whole thing, never takes it off. Like, there’s a certain level of professionalism when you play a character or gimmick, that you don’t go backward. They went backward…”

