WWE Hall of Famer Says WrestleMania 36 Should’ve Been Postponed

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Wrestlemania 36 being moved to the Performance Center:

“WrestleMania, of course, it always been about the payoff has always been about, you know, those those great matches, of course,” Booker T began. “But I always thought that WrestleMania was more so about the event, the spectacle for the crowd? The people to be a part of, for the fans. And to be a part of this WrestleMania? It’s going to be definitely something man that I’ve never thought I’d witness, you know, in my lifetime.”

“Like I said, I always thought that’s what WrestleMania was it was all about, you know. The stars come out, you know, Muhammad Ali, Frank Sinatra, Mr. T, Lawrence Taylor, Mike Tyson, you know, it was always bigger than life. Everyone, not just the fans. The stars want to be a part of WrestleMania and that’s something that’s going to be missing. I don’t know. I don’t know, perhaps maybe just move the date and try to ride this thing out? Maybe? I don’t know but know that that’s what I would do.”