WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The AEW Blood & Guts Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the AEW Blood & Guts match.

Ray said, “[It was] extremely entertaining… I understood the psychology behind the finish. I had a lot of first-time callers call into After Dark last night that were at the arena … who said that the live crowd was not happy with the actual finish. … He said there were definitely rumblings and groans in the crowd.”

On the ending not playing out in a satisfying way:

“There was not enough drama, there was not enough suspense. There was no ‘Holy s**t, he might actually set him on fire’ factor, because he was a whole ring’s length away. You gotta bring people right to the edge and then you take it away from them.”

On enjoying the match as a whole:

“I didn’t think the finish was flat enough to take away from the great hour of action. I also enjoyed the fact that they incorporated some psychology into the match with Hangman not coming down during his entrance, and then jumping Swerve in the aisleway and handcuffing him.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.