WWE Implements New Firearms Policy In Florida

WWE reportedly has a new firearm policy in place for their facilities and venues in the state of Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Constitutional Carry House Bill 543 in April, allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit, and the law went into effect on July 1.

According to an update, WWE has enacted a new written rule for all events held in the Sunshine State, including at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. All firearms and concealed weapons are prohibited at WWE events, according to the new rule.

Furthermore, anyone who comes to the Performance Center or an arena where WWE is performing with a firearm will be instructed to return it to their vehicle. The carrier will not be permitted to check in and leave a weapon at the arena to be picked up after the show.