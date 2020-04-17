WWE Made Significant Cuts To Other Areas of The Company This Week

– Apart from all the talent that were released yesterday as well as producers that were furloughed, WWE also made significant cuts to other departments, with every division affected. PWInsider.com reports that the live events area of the company was especially hard hit and this is because there are no live events taking place. The digital area also suffered deep cuts but those that were furloughed were told that the hope was that they would be back by July and the company would cover their benefits until that time.

– In terms of the total number of lay-offs, one person estimated 40% of the company was gone today and the WrestleVotes account also references that the cuts were “well into the hundreds”, making it the biggest one-time reduction in WWE history. Multiple people who remain with the company also noted a sense of “guilt” that they were still there working while many of their co-workers and friends were out of jobs. Overall, it was said to be a “rough day” since those that remain obviously have way more work on their plate due to the manpower reduction.