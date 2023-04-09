WWE Makes Big Announcement Regarding Tuesday’s NXT & NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023

WWE has made a new announcement regarding this coming week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network television program, the company has announced the first competitor who will compete in a Fatal-4-Way match designed to determine the next challenger for NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023.

While a date and location has yet to be announced for the annual NXT Spring Breakin’ show, last year’s installment of the annual event took place in early May.

Dragon Lee was announced as the first of four competitors scheduled for the aforementioned Fatal-4-Way match on next Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8/7c on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Lee will square off against three other top contenders in the NXT men’s singles division, with the winner of the 4/11 Fatal-4-Way bout advancing to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT World Championship at the NXT Spring Breakin’ 2023 special event.

