WWE Makes Official Announcement on Cody Rhodes Injury

As PWMania.com previously mentioned, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Cody Rhodes could be dealing with a “very catastrophic” injury leading up to the Hell in a Cell PPV in 2022.
WWE confirmed Rhodes’ injury during the Hell in a Cell Kick-Off show. WWE also announced the following on social media:
BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight.
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.
BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw.
While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.
However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. pic.twitter.com/gpl2S8ilPI
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022