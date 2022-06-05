WWE Makes Official Announcement on Cody Rhodes Injury

As PWMania.com previously mentioned, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Cody Rhodes could be dealing with a “very catastrophic” injury leading up to the Hell in a Cell PPV in 2022.

WWE confirmed Rhodes’ injury during the Hell in a Cell Kick-Off show. WWE also announced the following on social media:

BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight.

