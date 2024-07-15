WWE Manchester Pre-Sale Set For This Friday

WWE is headed back to Manchester.

Featured below is an announcement from WWE.com regarding the show, as well as the pre-sale for tickets starting this Friday.

Tickets for WWE Live in Manchester available this Friday

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that tickets for WWE Live at the brand-new Co-op Live in Manchester, England, will be available this Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans attending WWE Live in Manchester will see their favourite WWE Superstars in action including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax, Kevin Owens, The Bloodline, The Street Profits, and many more*.

Additional information can be found at www.wwe.com/events.

*Talent subject to change.